FLORENCE, S.C. – Howe Springs Fire Rescue will kick off Fire Prevention Week a day early with a Saturday open house at its headquarters station at 4395 S. Irby St. in Florence.
"That's going to be a great way for us to incorporate getting our message out," said Michael Powell with the department.
Planned activities on the station campus include a live fire demonstration, an extrication demonstration, a technical rescue demonstration, child car seat inspections by Safe Kids and McLeod Health and wellness screenings by MUSC Florence Medical Center.
Powell said that the South Carolina Forestry Commission would be on hand, weather and schedule permitting, AirReach would have a helicopter there and Lynches River County Park representatives would be there.
There will also be a facade of a house, built by the department, that will offer children a chance to use a fire hose to "knock down" fire in the house's windows, Powell said.
"Anytime you can capture the kids' attention you'll have the parents not too far behind," he said.
Department representatives will be available during the event to schedule smoke-detector installations should residents in the fire district want them.
Powell said that working with the Red Cross the department was able to install residential smoke detectors in key areas at no cost to residents.
A department recruiter will be there as well if anyone wants to volunteer.
The event will also benefit the department by allowing members to assess the main fire threats faced by residents.
"The fire service term for it is 'community risk reduction,'" Powell said "We try to look at what is our community at risk for. Is it cooking fires? Is it unattended smoking materials? Is it heaters that are left in bad places? Using that information we try to tailor our message to those."
The following week department firefighters will be out at schools in the fire district to take their message to students and to show them what a firefighter in full turnout gear looks like so they won't be afraid of them should they ever need one.
"It's a way to show the community what we can do," Powell said of the open house and follow-up outreach program.
