FLORENCE, S.C. – The land in the city block where the Florentine Building soon will be demolished will be developed into a multi-use facility that includes a parking deck.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela provided more information about the development of the property, located across West Evans Street from the City Center, between North Coit and North McQueen streets, during a speech Monday to the Florence Rotary Club at Victor’s.
Wukela first spoke about the progress of redeveloping the city’s downtown core. He said one of the things he was told by Greenville Mayor Knox White was that everyone expects downtown revitalization to include retail developments.
“In reality, retail is the last thing that comes,” Wukela said. “There’s a pretty standard expectation of the cycle that downtown go through in resurging.”
The cycle, Wukela continued, begins with public investments like the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center and the Florence County Museum.
“Those sorts of nonprofit investments bring people downtown, but they don’t stay,” Wukela said. “They come to the performance and they leave.”
The next stage of the cycle is private investment, usually in the form of restaurants and hotels, such as like Victor’s and Hotel Florence.
“But you’re still not a retail,” Wukela said. “The next thing that tends to happen is you get residential, and that happens to be kind of the phase we’re in right now.”
He pointed to the development of the Emerson apartments, Kress complex and condos on North Dargan Street as examples. Wukela added the city anticipates the residential development in the city’s downtown to accelerate in the coming years and months.
Once the residential population comes, then retail returns, Wukela said.
“There’s been some discussion in the newspaper in anticipation of about what’s going to happen in that same vein at the block that’s bounded by Evans Steet and Coit Street and McQueen Street [the location of the Florentine Building],” Wukela said. “You all see that the city has purchased almost all of that property there, basically with the exception of the Stokes property on the corner and Irby Engineering.”
The city, he said, is in the process of demolishing the Florentine Building.
Tax records show that the city purchased the Florentine Building on June 1, 2018 from Ashby Builders LLC for a price of $1.85 million.
The eight-story building was constructed in 1951 and has an area of 31,146 square feet. It was originally named the Aiken House and held 36 efficiency apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom apartments, a rooftop terrace, and eight commercial spaces on the ground floor.
“We anticipate that there will be a major— a very significant— mixed-use development that will occur there that will involve retail and business commercial as well as residential and owner-occupied residential,” Wukela said. “We anticipate that coming in the future, and we think that’s going to be significant development.”
Later, Wukela added that a parking deck would be a part of the facility. It will be the city's second parking deck in downtown Florence.
He also said the city is investing in streetscape work and a food hub near the development.
The mayor also addressed his No.1 concern regarding the city: roads.
Basically, during the 1980s, the state department of transportation stopped accepting new roads into its maintenance system. As growth has occurred in the city, particularly on the southside of town, subdivisions have left the city with approximately 100 miles of road to maintain.
Wukela said the city has no guaranteed source of revenue to handle this maintenance and that many of the roads are nearing the point when repairs will be needed.
He thanked S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. for his efforts as well as the county transportation board and the department of transportation for theirs in doing what they could.
Wukela outlined two options available to the city: work with the county to get a larger share of the county penny sales tax revenue (currently the city generates around two-thirds of the money but receives approximately 20% of the revenue) or get a law passed that allows the city to charge a penny sales tax of its own in lieu of the county’s tax.
He seemed to prefer working with the county, adding that the city is a part of the county and the two need to work together.