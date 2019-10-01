FLORENCE, S.C. –Florence-Darlington Technical College has partnered with Florence County School District Three by providing services through the SiMT Social Media Listening Center (SMLC).
The SMLC that’s housed in the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center will provide social media listening and threat monitoring services for Florence School District Three by adding another layer of detection and warning for threats posted on social media.
“On behalf of Florence County School District Three’s board of trustees and the entire faculty and staff, we are so excited to be partnering with Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Social Media Listening Center,” FCSD3 Superintendent Laura Hickson said.
“It’s an opportunity for us to add an additional layer of safety and to put this in place in order for us to ensure that all of our students are safe. We want every student to come to school every day feeling as if they are safe and are in a safe learning environment.”
The SMLC uses enterprise-level social media listening and monitoring software that incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze data from more than 600 million websites in near real-time. Florence School District 3 will benefit from the same technology that FDTC has implemented for its own social media security measures.
“We’re happy to be able to provide social media listening and threat monitoring to the education community,” said Duane Childers, SMLC manager. “We’re looking forward to working with Florence School District Three on this very important partnership.”
The SMLC provides numerous services to educational partners, businesses and entrepreneurs. The services include market research, social media consultancy and social media listening for reputation, crisis and threat monitoring.
