FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington County School District announced Wednesday that Friday, Nov. 1, will be a regular school day for students and staff.
This will serve to make up the day missed in September because of Hurricane Dorian.
According to an announcement from Darlington County School District, the November date was the first of the district’s four designated inclement weather days.
As a result of the missed day, the end of the first quarter will be on Oct. 24. Report cards will now be sent home on Nov. 1.
A revised calendar is posted on the school district’s website at www.darlington.k12.sc.us.
