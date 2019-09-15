FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee will join Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and a couple other cities in South Carolina in naming an official bard.
Francis Marion and Coker universities have partnered to create the position of Poet Laureate of the Pee Dee.
Responsibilities will include:
>> Visiting schools, libraries or other venues to cultivate an interest in poetry among students and residents.
>> Creating ways to engage the general public in an appreciation of poetry.
>> Composing and pursuing opportunities for reading/performing his/her original poetry at local ceremonies and occasions and other events.
>> Continuing to produce and pursue publication of his/her poetry.
>> Representing the art form and the region responsibly.
>> Championing the work of other, particularly regional poets.
The first poet laureate's term will begin Feb. 1, 2020, with a commemorative ceremony, and it will conclude January 31, 2024. The appointment is renewable for a second term.
The poet laureate will receive an annual stipend of $250 and have available an annual budget of $750, to be used for reimbursing mileage, materials, etc.
The poet laureate also will enjoy faculty privileges at both Francis Marion University and at Coker University, to include parking passes, library and Cottage access and an email address, if requested.
Interested persons should request an application and information from Libby Wiersema, chair, Pee Dee Poet Laureate Committee at libbywiersema@gmail.com.
