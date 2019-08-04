FLORENCE, S.C. – Brianna Rogers, a sophomore at West Florence High School, is making her way down the lane in the sport of bowling.
Brianna, who has been bowling for 10 years, recently competed in the Junior Gold Championship in Detroit, where she placed ninth in the U15 Division, a division for players between the ages of 13 and 15.
Brianna had hundreds of people watching her bowl in the tournament, said her father, John Rogers.
“It’s kind of scary. Junior Gold was scary,” Brianna said. “I’ll be honest. I was nervous because I’d never been in that situation before.”
This isn’t Brianna’ first year competing in the Junior Gold Championship; she’s played in the tournament for the past four years, but this is her first year making the “first cut,” meaning Brianna was in the top 15 percent of the girls in the U15 division. In years past, Brianna said, she has been close to making first cut.
“To make it all the way to the final 16, I was very proud of myself,” Brianna said.
Brianna said she practices as much as she can and works with her coach, John May, who is a former Professional Bowlers Association bowler.
“She’s getting better every time, because she’s working at it, trying to make herself better,” John Rogers said. “You know, to become a better hitter, you hit baseballs. To become a better basketball player, you shoot jump shots. You do whatever you got to do to get better. She’s been working, practicing and doing everything she can to get better at the game. She does not like to lose.”
For placing ninth in her division, Brianna won a $650 scholarship. This brings her total scholarship winnings to nearly $10,000 for competition play. John Rogers said about $3,000 of this money has been made in the past three weeks of tournaments, and $5,500 has been made this year.
In addition to winning a scholarship for placing ninth in the Junior Gold Championship, Brianna earned a spot in the Team USA trials in Las Vegas. Brianna will try out for the developmental team with other 15-17-year-old bowlers.
Brianna has earned several titles, including 2019 Bowler of the Year for South Carolina, 2019 South Carolina Pepsi tournament champion and the 2019 Youth 15 Tough Shot Bowler of the Year. She has also been named a member of the 2019-20 South Carolina Youth All-Star Team.
The family spends approximately two weekends each month on the road traveling to bowling events. John Rogers said the family takes part in roughly 30 events each year.
Bowling events have brought the family together. When traveling to events, the group caravans together, stays in the same hotels and participates in events together.
“There’s nothing like the bowling family; it’s like a network of competitive bowlers,” John Rogers said. “Of course, they want to beat each other when they’re bowling, but when they’re done, then they’re friends.”
In the future, Brianna said, she would like to compete on a collegiate bowling team and later play in the Professional Women’s Bowling Association. Right now, she said she is keeping her options open and continuing to play.