FLORENCE, S.C. – At least two presidential campaigns will host events this weekend in Florence.
The campaign of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts will hold a canvass at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Timrod Park tennis courts, located at 400 Timrod Park Dr., according to the campaign’s website.
A canvass event is when a campaign goes to an area to solicit votes, in this case to get people to vote for Warren in the Feb. 29 South Carolina Democratic primary.
Warren, a former law school professor, has served as a senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She announced her presidential campaign on Feb. 9.
She is a native of Oklahoma City but was raised in nearby Norman, Oklahoma. She graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in speech pathology and Rutgers Law School after her ex-husband received a job transfer. Warren became one of the most-cited law professors in the field of commercial law before being elected to the Senate in 2012. She also was the Congressional oversight chair for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Warren is also known for her attempt to prove she has American Indian ancestry following a challenge from President Donald Trump.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the campaign of Pete Buttigieg will host a phone bank at the Starbucks in Five Points at 1933 W. Palmetto St. There are three shifts listed: 9 a.m. to noon, noon to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, home to the University of Notre Dame. He was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Buttigieg also served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve from 2009-2017, during which he became a lieutenant and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. He also served as a consultant from 2009-2013.
During his second term as mayor, Buttigieg revealed that he is gay. When he announced for president, he became the first openly gay Democratic candidate to run for president.