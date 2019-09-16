FLORENCE, S.C. – Frank Warren’s presentation of his acclaimed “Post Secret” project, scheduled for Thursday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, has been postponed after Warren was involved in a traffic accident over the weekend.
Warren’s injuries will not allow him to be in Florence or to put on his one-man show at this time.
FMU is working with Warren and company to reschedule the show next spring.
“Post Secret” is a 14-year-old social experiment-turned-cultural phenomena based on the willingness of millions of individuals to share personal secrets – anonymously – with a man (Warren) they’ve never met. At his popular shows, Warren presents secrets shared anonymously and discusses the importance of sharing secrets.
FMU was presenting the event in conjunction with mental health awareness initiatives and activities involving students on campus. The “Post Secret” event was open to the public, but no admission was charged.
Individuals with tickets to Thursday’s event will need to obtain tickets to the new event once it is rescheduled.
