FLORENCE, S.C. – Economic development is expected to be at the forefront today of a Florence City Council meeting.
On the agenda for the meeting is the first reading of Ordinance No. 2019-34, which authorizes issuance and sale of two bond obligation notes totaling $7.4 million to pay two previous bond obligation notes issued on Dec. 5, 2018.
The notes are divided in two because $3.05 million is taxable and the rest is not.
The 2018 bond obligation notes were issued by the city to defray the cost of an economic development project in the downtown area.
The project is believed to be a mixed-use development to be located across from the City Center on West Evans Street.
This development is anticipated to result in a private investment of more than $40 million and a public investment of approximately $17 million.
According to the information provided to the council, the developer has not finalized the project yet, necessitating the issuance of two more one-year bond obligation notes to continue to defray the costs.
The notes are expected to be backed by long-term financing issued in 2020.
There also is a resolution to approve downtown redevelopment grants on the agenda for the meeting today.
The meeting agenda also lists appearances from Paul Beard, thr general manager of the Florence Center, and Don Strickland, the interim executive director of the PDRTA. They are expected to provide updates on those organizations.
Ruth Carson also is expected to speak about the need for a historical marker for the location of Holmes Elementary School, a former African-American school that is located on the property of Mount Zion AME Church.
Rev. Calvin and Ann Robinson also are expected to address the council regarding National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the 30th anniversary of the emergency shelter.
On the agenda for a second reading at the meeting are ordinances to annex and zone property located at 304 East Sam Harrell Road, to rezone property at 1020 West Darlington Street and to annex and zone property in The Grove subdivision.
On the agenda for first reading at the meeting are ordinances to annex and zone properties along Southborough Road and Interstate 20, to annex and zone property located at 2234 Hoffmeyer Road, to modify the unified development code for accessory buildings, to establish standards for small wireless facilities and to abandon the interest in an unused portion of Greenway Drive.
There also are resolutions to express the city's opposition to offshore drilling and to recognize the Florence Country Club's 12-and-under tennis team.
The council also is expected to recognize Robbie Mott for 35 years of service to the city's surface water production team, Wilson Deas for 15 years of service to the city's recreation department and George Clark for 15 years of service to the city's police department.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers of the City Center, located at 324 W. Evans St.
