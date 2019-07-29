FLORENCE, S.C. – The campaign of Kamala Harris detailed some of its investments in the Pee Dee region on Monday.
Harris, a U.S. senator from California, has already visited the Pee Dee region twice.
"Kamala Harris is committed to campaigning the way she will govern: by hearing from and addressing the concerns of Americans everywhere,” said Jerusalem Demsas, the South Carolina communications director for the campaign. “She's the only candidate to have campaigned in the Pee-Dee, visiting voters from Florence to Hemingway and talking about her plans for universal health care and providing the most significant middle-class tax cut in a generation."
Other candidates to visit the Pee Dee include Marianne Williamson, who has made stops in Florence and the Grand Strand, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who appeared at a closed-press event earlier this month in Kingstree.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont appeared at a Martin Luther King Day event at Mount Zion AME Church before he officially announced his campaign. Sanders’ campaign co-chair, Nina Turner, has also made three stops, two in Florence and one in Marion, in the Pee Dee.
Harris recently made a stop in the Pee Dee, attending church at Cumberland United Methodist Church before appearing at town hall events in Hartsville and Florence. She also stopped by a Marion County business the next day. Previously she visited Hemingway, a town of approximately 570 people, where she drew a crowd of more than 200.
The campaign also has had a presence at events such as Florence After Five and has held a meet-the-organizer event at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville.
Also, the Harris campaign will host five debate watch parties in the Pee Dee, including one in Florence, one in Lake City and one in Marion. Overall, the campaign will hosting 40 debate watch parties statewide.
According to a report from the Post and Courier in Charleston , the Harris campaign has the largest staff, 50, of any campaign working in the state.
Harris declared her campaign for president on Jan. 21.
She has been a member of the senate since 2017. Prior to the senate, she served as the 32nd California attorney general from 2011-2017. She served as district attorney for San Francisco from 2004-2011.
Harris was born in Oakland, California, to a Tamil Indian mother and a Jamaican father. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California Hastings School of Law.
The South Carolina Democratic Primary is scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020.