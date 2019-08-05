FLORENCE, S.C. – U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado will become the latest presidential candidate to visit the greater Pee Dee region when he appears Tuesday in Clarendon County.
Bennet is visiting the area called the “Corridor of Shame” to continue his conversation about education and inequality, according to a news release issued by his campaign. He is expected to discuss segregation, improving access to quality education and what can be done to combat issues of inequality.
Bennet’s trip will include meeting with parents and local leaders in Clarendon County — home to two pivotal segregation cases: Briggs v. Elliott, one of five cases combined to form Brown v. Board of Education; and Abbeville v. South Carolina, a case in which 39 rural, high-poverty districts joined together to challenge whether the state had failed to provide “minimally adequate” public education in those areas.
His day will include an education roundtable beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Clarendon School District Community Resource Center located at 1154 4th Street in Summerton.
Next, Bennet will hold a conversation with local leaders at noon at JK’s House of Ribs located at 151 Durant Street in Manning. There is also a meet-and-greet scheduled for 1 p.m. in the same location.
Bennet’s day will end with a meet-and-greet event with the Georgetown County Democratic Party at 6:30 p.m. at 149 King St. in Georgetown.
Bennet declared his presidential candidacy on May 2.
He was appointed to the Senate in 2009 when Sen. Ken Salazar was appointed to then-President Barack Obama’s cabinet. Bennet won re-election in 2010 and 2016.
Prior to serving in the Senate, Bennet served as superintendent of Denver (Colo.) schools from 2005 and was rumored to be in the running to be secretary of education under Obama.
Bennet was born in New Delhi, India — his father was a diplomat and later served in several government posts — and grew up in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Wesleyan University, where he earned a bachelor of arts in history.
Bennet later graduated from Yale Law School after serving as an aide to an Ohio governor for two years. Before coming to Colorado to work for the Anschutz Corporation, he served in the administration of former President Bill Clinton, as did his father.