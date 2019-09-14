GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders will not be appearing at the Galivants Ferry Stump on Monday or at an education town hall at Coker University on Tuesday.
The Sanders campaign said that the senator was returning home to rest his voice after a vigorous campaign schedule.
While addressing a large rally in Denver on Monday, the senator began to lose his voice, campaign spokesman Mike Casca said in an email sent Saturday evening. “As the country heard during the debate, his voice became more strained. Other than the hoarseness in his throat, the senator is feeling great, but after making a stop in Charleston on Sunday he will head home to Burlington for a few days as a precaution to rest his vocal cords. He'll speak on Tuesday night at the AFL-CIO summit."
The latest Democratic debate took place on Thursday in Houston, Texas.
There are now four president candidates scheduled to attend the stump: former Vice President Joe Biden, “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg from South Bend, Ind., Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio.
Sanders announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Feb. 19.
He was elected to the Senate in 2006 with over 65 percent of the vote. Sanders was reelected in 2012 and 2018. Prior to running for Senate, Sanders served as the representative for Vermont’s seat in the House of Representatives beginning in 1990. He served as mayor of Vermont’s largest city, Burlington, for three terms in the 1980’s.
A Brooklyn native, Sanders is a graduate of the University of Chicago. He settled in Vermont in the 1960’s and ran several third-party campaigns from then until his election as mayor of Burlington Vermont.
