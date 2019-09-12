FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces drug and domestic violence charges following a Wednesday afternoon incident on Blass Drive.
Florence Police responded to a residence in the 2200 Block of Blass Drive about 2:30 p.m. and were told that "Carlin Gordan (28 of 2250 Blass Drive) allegedly slapped a family member and then pointed a gun at her after she would not drive him to another location. Mr. Gordan reportedly drove away from the incident location," according to a release from the agency.
Gordan was stopped and taken into custody in the 800 Block of Pamplico Highway without incident, according to the release.
He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, driving under suspension- third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender and trafficking in methamphetamine, according to the release.
His bond was set at $12,000 on the weapon and traffic charges. He is being held without bond on the assault and drug charge.
