CHARLESTON, S.C. – E-filing in South Carolina civil cases will be mandatory after Sept. 18.
According to an order issued by Supreme Court of South Carolina, Charleston County will become the last county in the state to join the e-filing pilot program on Sept. 18.
E-filing refers to the electronic filing of documents in lieu of paper filing. The South Carolina Judicial Department’s website says that e-filing will require less time and resources to file documents and will provide quicker access to documents. The website also says e-filing will improve efficiency by making it possible to file court documents 24-7-365.
According to the order, all filings in common pleas cases commenced or pending in Charleston County must be e-filed if the filing party is represented by an attorney and the type of case is not excluded from the pilot program beginning Sept. 18.
The common pleas courts of South Carolina are the primary beginning point for civil, meaning non-criminal, lawsuits filed in South Carolina.
With the addition of Charleston, all 46 counties in South Carolina will have been added to the e-filing pilot program that started on Dec. 1, 2015, by another order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina. In the Pee Dee, Williamsburg County (Feb. 2, 2016), Florence County (Oct. 2, 2018), Marion County (Oct. 30, 2018), Darlington County (Feb. 5), and Dillon County (Feb. 26) have been added to the e-filing pilot program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.