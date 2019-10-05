FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence County is searching for a new finance director.
County finance director Kevin Yokim confirmed last week that he would be leaving the county for a position with the city of Florence.
“I have been seeking a position in administration for a few years,” Yokim said in an email. “The Lord opened the door at the City of Florence for me to move into a position with a larger role and job title than finance director.”
Yokim is on the deacon board at Florence Baptist Temple.
Yokim will replace retiring city finance director Thomas Chandler as head of finance but will have additional duties in the direction of the city in the next two to four years.
Chandler, the city's longtime finance director, is retiring on Friday.
Florence City Manager Drew Griffin said he has worked with Yokim on joint projects between the city and the county, and when a position was listed by the city, the city was delighted that Yokim applied for it.
Yokim has worked for the county for 23 years.
“I have gained 23 years of memories and numerous friendships,” he said. “In addition, I have obtained a wealth of knowledge about local government, along with a much deeper appreciation for law enforcement, EMS, fire and Central Dispatch, especially in light of the events of Oct. 3, 2018. I have also developed a commitment to the idea of public service.”
Oct. 3, 2018, is the date of a shooting that caused the death of two police officers, Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner, and left five other officers injured.
Yokim also was the subject of alleged threats made by currently-suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone in late 2018. The office of state Attorney General Alan Wilson elected not to prosecute Boone for the alleged threats. Boone was later arrested and charged by the attorney general’s office with two crimes involving sheriff’s office funds.
The county finance director position was listed on Sept. 25 on the careers website of the county.
