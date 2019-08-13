FLORENCE, S.C. – The former location of Bi-Lo on West Palmetto Street has been acquired by the Housing Authority of Florence.
Property tax records indicate that the building and property at 2640 W. Palmetto St. was sold by Piller Rolf care of Bi-Lo on June 12 for $1.6 million to the Housing Authority.
In an email Monday, Clamentine V. Elmore, executive director of the Housing Authority, confirmed the purchase.
It is not yet known what the Housing Authority plans for the property.
The Bi-Lo at that location closed in June 2017 along with stores in Irmo and Newton, N.C. The announcement of the closings came after another announcement that the chain was closing 20 locations.
The chain submitted a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in 2018. The other Florence Bi-Lo on Pamplico Highway was subsequently sold to Food Lion.
The nearest remaining Bi-Lo to Florence is in Darlington. There is also a location in Hartsville.
The Housing Authority of Florence serves around 1,500 families. The authority offers low-income families, seniors and veterans the opportunity to rent an affordable residence, whether apartments or single-family homes.