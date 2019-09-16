FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For Honor Roll School for a seventh consecutive year.
The recognition was released Monday by The Chronicle of Higher Education, the leading journal of university and college life.
FMU is one of only 85, four-year colleges and universities in the nation recognized by The Chronicle and one of only 42 recognized as an Honor Roll school. Among those joining FMU on the list of Honor Roll universities were Baylor University, Mississippi State University and Florida International University.
FMU is the only South Carolina institution listed on the Honor Roll for 2019.
The recognition is based primarily on a survey administered to faculty and staff in universities across the nation and compiled by a third party, Modern Think, a nationally recognized business consultant to universities and other institutions. Hundreds of institutions nationwide were surveyed as part of that process.
FMU’s Honor Roll designation means that it received distinction ratings (70 percent positive ratings or higher) in all 15 categories measured. FMU has been recognized as an Honor Roll school every year it’s been on the list.
FMU President Fred Carter says the ongoing recognition by the Chronicle is an honor the university’s leaders have long been proud of.
“FMU is proud to be on this prestigious list for the seventh consecutive year,” Carter said. “We are there because of the spirit of collaboration and cooperation exhibited by the faculty and staff at this university. Their efforts are responsible for this recognition and so many other good things that occur at this university.”
FMU’s employees reported high satisfaction in Collaborative Governance; Professional/Career Development; Teaching Environment; Facilities, Workplace and Security; Job Satisfaction; Work/Life Balance; Policies, Resources and Efficiency; University Pride; Communication; Collaboration; Fairness; Confidence in Senior Leadership; Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship; Respect and Appreciation; and Tenure Clarity and Process.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
FMU’s ranking is part of The Chronicle’s ninth annual Academic Workplace Special Issue, available to subscribers online today. It will in The Chronicle’s annual workplace special section in print on Friday.
