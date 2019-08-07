JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The Johnsonville City Council on Tuesday approved $8,550 in facade improvement grants to five properties on Broadway Street.
The grant program provides financial assistance for people making physical improvements to the exterior front of commercial buildings on East Broadway Street and West Broadway Street in Johnsonville, according to the city.
Current recipients of the grants are:
>> H&H Service Center – Grant funds will be used to repaint the exterior and replace bay doors.
>> Johnsonville Church of God – Grant funds will be used to enclose a front porch and add a new entrance and window.
>> Nesmith Plaza – Grant funds will be used to pressure wash and paint the exterior of the strip mall and add lighting and signage.
>> Palmetto Dry Cleaners – Grant funds will be used to replace an awning and front door.
>> Services of the Pee Dee – Grant funds will be used to repaint a metal awning and replace a front door and signage.
“A total of $15,000 has been allocated from hospitality tax revenues for this fiscal year,” said Johnsonville City Administrator Jim Smith. “Council approved these five and will continue to accept applications as long as funding is available.”
The city of Johnsonville established the program earlier this year to support the revitalization of Broadway Street by stimulating private investments in high-quality improvements that enhance the appearance of buildings and properties, the city said in a media advisory.
“It is our hope that the program will stimulate the local retail economy and more attractive buildings will bring new businesses to Broadway Street,” Smith said.