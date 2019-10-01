FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School will hold a “Celebration of Life” service at 2 p.m. Wednesday in its gymnasium for a student who died Friday in an automobile crash.
Asiya Jordan, 16, was a junior at Wilson. She was a varsity cheerleader.
She will be buried later Wednesday at James Memorial Gardens in Effingham.
As Miss Pee Dee Teen, Jordan competed in June in the Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen pageant in Columbia, where she competed for the first time at the state level.
“I heard about the scholarship,” she told the Morning News in June. “I was a princess for two years.
“I like to express myself.”
Jordan said the most challenging aspect of the pageant for her would be walking in heels.
“I’m getting used to it,” she said.
The other challenge is staying away from Chick-fil-A until after the competition.
“That is my favorite thing to do,” she said. “After the pageant I’ll be there. My mom does a great job of keeping me on track.”
She competed in sportswear, evening gown and physical fitness. Her talent was a jazz routine to “Stuff Like That There” by Bette Midler.
Jordan is survived by her parents, Shalanda Waiters and Lamon Davis, of Florence. She was the only girl in the family. She is survived by four brothers.
Jordan said in June that her brothers were happy for her and liked the idea that she wears a crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.