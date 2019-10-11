EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Thursday night when they were struck by a car while walking in the road.
The 7:40 p.m. crash happened in the north-bound lane of Walker Swinton Road near McDaniel Road, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2015 Dodge Dart and the pedestrian were both north bound in the north-bound lanes, the pedestrian not wearing reflective clothing, Southern said. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.
The pedestrian was transported to a Florence area hospital where they later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
