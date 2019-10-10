FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify several people.
Florence Police want to question the him in connection with a Sept. 28 shooting outside of the Go convenience store on Alligator Road, according to a release from the agency. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.