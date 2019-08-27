FLORENCE, S.C. – At a campaign stop in Florence on Tuesday, Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke drew a parallel between the language used by President Donald Trump and attacks upon minorities.
O’Rourke, a former Congressman from Texas, spoke at Seminar Brewing about the shooting that claimed 22 lives in El Paso, Texas, this month.
El Paso is O’Rourke’s hometown.
“I’ve got tell you in the face of this gun violence, in the face of this racism that is foundational to this country,” O’Rourke said. “As we commemorate 400 years, August of 1619 the first slave kidnapped from West Africa, brought here to the United States, sold against their will to build the greatness and the wealth and the riches of this country, their descendants prohibited from fully enjoying the greatness that we built here in the first place.”
If the country is unwilling to confront this truth, O’Rouke said, it will never get better.
“We leave ourselves open to the kind of demagogues who are in office right now,” He said. “Donald Trump who has not once, not twice, but thousands of times over on Facebook and Twitter warned of invasion — of immigrants coming to this country — called them killers, predators, animals, an infestation.”
O’Rourke said that when heard the term “infestation” he thought about cockroaches rather than people. He said the term seemed unnatural and un-American when applied to people.
“When at a rally in Florida in May of this year, he’s talking about this invasion of immigrants that are coming to get us…,” O’Rouke said. “He asked the crowd, ‘What are we going to do about these people?’ And someone yells out shoot them. And the crowd literally roars their approval. You can watch the video, the president smiles and laughs and smirks that this is OK in the United States of America in 2019.”
The El Paso killer, O’Rourke said, drove 600 miles and posted a manifesto warning of an invasion and using the same language as the president.
O’Rourke said the day after the president signed an executive order banning travelers some countries with large Muslim populations, a mosque in Victoria, Texas, was burned to the ground.
When Trump warned of a caravans coming from South and Central America, perhaps financed by wealthy Jews, someone walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and began to shoot and kill.
“It is not just offensive to us what the president is saying,” O’Rourke said. “It is changing us what the president is saying. It seems somehow the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice. The more bizarre his behavior, the less capable we are of seeing it clearly and speaking honestly and acting decisively.”
O’Rourke called for tougher background check laws, red flag laws, and deciding to be “anti-racist.”
This led the candidate into immigration reform.
O’Rourke said he visited a chicken-processing plant recently raided by immigration enforcement agents. He said tasers were used and that some were tied like hogs for wanting to improve their lives by immigrating to the United States.
Many Hispanics, he said, feel like they have a target on their back.
O’Rourke asked what would happen if the country got together to rewrite immigration laws to represent Americans' values.
He called for citizenship for "Dreamers" and not locking up children and separating them from parents when crossing the border.
O'Rourke, a former city councilman in El Paso, said the city was one of the safest in the country, not in spite of, but because it is home of immigrants and refugees.
O’Rouke served from 2013 to 2019 as a congressman from Texas. He ran for the United States Senate seat currently held by Republican Ted Cruz in 2018, coming up just short to Cruz. O’Rouke announced his presidential campaign on March 14.
An El Paso native, O’Rouke is a graduate of Virginia’s Woodberry Forest School — he transferred after two years at El Paso High School — and Columbia University, where he majored in English literature. Prior to being elected to Congress, O’Rouke served as a member of the El Paso city council from 2005 to 2011. He was also involved in a website designing business and an arts and entertainment website in El Paso.