DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cortney Harless, the Darlington County School District’s 2019-20 Teacher of the year, will be riding in style after receiving the keys to a new 2020 Chevy Malibu at the district’s Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet on Thursday.
The car is hers for the next six months thanks to Patriot Chevrolet of Darlington. The dealership provided the car for the Teacher of the Year with a six-month lease at no cost to Harless.
A beaming Harless said she was totally surprised. “I can’t believe this,” she said as she accepted the keys to the car. “This is so amazing.”
After taking the car for a brief spin with Christina Vanness, owner of Patriot Chevrolet, Harless caught her breath and voiced her gratitude. “I’m completely stunned,” she said. “I’m incredibly grateful to be selected for such a prestigious recognition as Teacher of the Year. And I’m excited about being able to represent our teachers and work with the teachers in the Teacher Forum this year. I never expected anything like this.”
“Teachers are important,” Vanness said. “They’re the cornerstones of our children’s education. This is something we can do to support our teachers.”
Vanness was joined by Patriot Chevrolet sales manager Amelia Sapowsky in presenting the car keys.
Superintendent of Education Tim Newman was one of only three district personnel who knew Harless was getting the car. Newman first presented Harless with a plaque for being named Teacher of the Year. She thought that was it.
But then Newman said there was just one more thing. In years past, district officials have named the Teacher of the Year at the annual banquet. But this year, the honoree was named at the district’s convocation event on Aug. 13 at the start of the new school year. This year’s “big reveal” for the banquet was the car.
Harless is a 5K teacher at Southside Early Childhood Center. She earned the selection after an intensive judging period that included an application process and a face-to-face panel interview. She has been a teacher for 11 years.
“The beauty about being an educator is the impact you have on hundreds of thousands of lives over a lifetime,” Newman said.
“She (Harless) really is what a Teacher of the Year should represent,” he said.
The district also paid tribute to the outgoing Teacher of the Year, Laura Privette of North Hartsville Elementary School. Newman said Privette has been a strong advocate for teachers throughout the year.
“This has been a really wonderful year,” Privette said.
The district honored 23 teachers who were selected as Teacher of the Year for their school. Newman called them “the all-star team of teaching.”
Newman also thanked Pat and Goz Segars and Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty for supporting the district’s Teacher of the Year program and the monthly Teacher Feature for nearly 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.