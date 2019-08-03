DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Sheriff's Deputies early Saturday morning arrested a murder suspect after they were tipped off as to her location.
Reneka Shane Brown was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the Oates community.
“A Patrol Deputy received a tip about Brown’s location early this morning, went to the location and was able to arrest Brown,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said througha release on the arrest. “I greatly appreciate the community sharing information with us to help us quickly and safely resolve this situation.”
Brown, 26, of Hartsville was arrested and originally charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the May 26 shooting death of Desmond Coe at the intersection of West Old Camden Road and West Bobo Newsome Highway in Hartsville.
She was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center June 4 on $80,000 bond.
"Investigators now believe Brown played a larger role in the murder," Lt. Robert Kilgo wrote in a release.
Investigators previously arrested and charged Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield and Marqueze Robinson with murder. All three remain in custody.
Brown will remain in custody pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.