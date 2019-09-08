FLORENCE, S.C. – The September meeting of the Florence County Republican Party will focus on border security and immigration.
Sarah Anderson, federal affairs manager for FreedomWorks, will be the speaker at the meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Floyd Conference center on the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center campus at 1592 Freedom Blvd.
Anderson will focus on the importance of securing the border and ensuring that the legal immigration system best aligns with American interests, economic and otherwise.
As the federal affairs manager, she researches legislation, develops limited government policy solutions, advances FreedomWorks’ priorities by working both on Capitol Hill and with allied groups and represents FreedomWorks' interests in various publications as well as at events across the nation.
Before joining FreedomWorks, Sarah worked on various state and nation political campaigns. She carries with her a long-held passion for making America a freer country.
Anderson holds a degree in history from William and Mary.
Before the meeting, refreshments will be available at 6:30 p.m. There also will be door prizes.
