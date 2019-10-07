FLORENCE, S.C. -- The city of Florence youth after-school program will sponsor a Lights On indoor movie night on Oct. 24.
The movie night will be one of more than an expected 8,000 such events across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide celebration of after-school programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.
The alliance is focused on highlighting youth learning and using their voices, becoming politically aware, encouraging kids to share their thoughts and having safe spaces to learn.
The city’s after-school program will be raising awareness at the movie night to call for expanding after-school opportunities so that every child who needs a program has access to one, and discuss the benefits of after-school programs, including inspiring children to learn, keeping them safe in the hours when juvenile crime peaks, and providing relief to working families.
The movie night will spotlight the range of programming available at the city of Florence Recreation Services/Sports Tourism Department’s Youth Program, including its homework club, tutoring and collaborative programs with Science South. Parents, supporters and community members are encouraged to attend.
The movie night is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Barnes Street Recreation Center located at 513 Barnes Street.
For more information, contact Victoria Singletary at 843-665-3253.
