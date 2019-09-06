Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE DORIAN WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE REGION** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - ALL WATCHES AND WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 140 MILES EAST-NORTHEAST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 210 MILES EAST-NORTHEAST OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 35.2N 75.7W - STORM INTENSITY 90 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHEAST OR 50 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE AWAY FROM OUR REGION, WITH IMPROVING CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS THE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: BE ALERT FOR ANY LINGERING WIND GUSTS WHICH COULD TAKE DOWN WEAKENED TREES AND/OR POWER LINES, COLLAPSE DAMAGED STRUCTURES, OR CAUSE FLYING DEBRIS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.