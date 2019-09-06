FLORENCE, S.C. -- Members of the Florence County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit in August tallied 956 traffic contacts and conducted two checkpoints.
The Traffic Safety Unit is made up of six deputies, four of whom are funded by traffic safety grants that the sheriff’s office received in October 2016 and October 2017.
The unit focuses enforcement on roadways that have a high number of collisions and traffic deaths.
Team members concentrate on the traffic violations that lead to traffic deaths such as speeding, DUI, and seatbelt violations.
In August the unit made 20 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 64 citations for seat belt violations and cited 261 drivers for speeding, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The unit participates with the 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and will conduct checkpoints throughout Florence County during the month of September 2019.
