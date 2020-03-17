LAKE CITY, S.C. – ArtFields 2020 has been postponed until further notice.
The eighth-annual annual competition and exhibition had been set for April 24 through May 2 in Lake City.
Event organizers sent a statement Tuesday to the Morning News.
“The ArtFields Collective is actively monitoring the progression of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the statement. “In light of this global outbreak, we must do our part to protect not only our beloved community of Lake City, but also the greater Southeastern community at large.
“The safety of ArtFields’ guests and participants is always our number one priority. We believe it is our responsibility to ensure that our events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic. With careful consideration and guidance from CDC, DHEC, and MUSC, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the competition and exhibition, previously set for April 24 – May 2, until further notice.
“Our website (artfieldssc.org) and social media pages (artfieldssc) will be an ongoing source of updates - and inspiration. We look forward to sharing ways for you to stay creative, active, and optimistic in the coming weeks. Please join us in supporting your local businesses and artists who may be struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We appreciate each of you, and thank you for your continued support of the Collective and of Southern art.
“Sincerely,
“The ArtFields Collective Team”
