FLORENCE, S.C.– The Florence Police Department has made an arrest related to a late 2019 kidnapping on West Lucas Street.
Marquez Tyree Taylor, 18, was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 29 on charges of kidnapping and grand larceny over $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Kidnapping is a felony, and a person convicted can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Grand larceny between $2,000 and $10,000 is also a felony and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine in the discretion of the court.
Taylor was sentenced to a suspended sentence of five years with credit for 299 days of time served and three years probation after pleading guilty to a charge of strong-armed robbery on Nov. 27, 2018.
Taylor has been denied bond on the kidnapping charges by a Florence County magistrate. The magistrate set a $20,000 surety bond on the larceny charge and a $1,500 bond for a probation violation.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 27, 2019, when officers from the Florence Police Department responded to Speedy Mart at 207 West Lucas Street in reference a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim’s 2-year-old child was still inside the stolen vehicle.
Officers from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the search. The child and vehicle were located at approximately 2:16 a.m. just outside the city limits on East Pine Street and Sundance Street.
The child was not injured in the incident.
