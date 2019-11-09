FLORENCE, S.C. – Stella and Newell “Kagor” Miller say going into the Army was the best decision they could have made other than getting married.
Stella and Kagor had a long career in the Army before they retired.
The couple met when they were serving in the Army Reserve in Florence.
Kagor had served in the Vietnam War for a year before joining the Army Reserve in 1973 in Florence, where he met Stella in 1985.
The two worked together for nearly two years before they started dating.
During the summer of 1987, they were both mopping the barracks when they shared their first kiss.
“We just looked like something the dog had dragged back and forth for a year or two and we were just both just completely soaked in sweat, trying to clean out these barracks and get them ready to turn back in before the unit went back home from summer camp,” Stella said. “Yeah, that was it; that was it.”
From there, Stella said, he was the one.
“He was the one, and that was it,” Stella said. “He still is. He drives me nuts sometimes, but he’s still the one.”
Kagor said “fortunately” he’s still the one.
Stella and Kagor got married in 1988 on the anniversary of their first kiss.
Only two years into their marriage, Stella was transferred to Chicago. So they moved their family up for nearly two and a half years, she said.
Kagor was activated to go to serve in Fort Knox in Kentucky for Desert Storm. After finishing his tour in Desert Storm, he went for a short tour in Wisconsin.
“We spent a good part of the last part of her tour apart with us basically living apart,” Kagor said.
After spending nearly a year and a half apart, Stella retired from the Army, and they moved back to South Carolina.
Kagor and Stella both said that their time in the Army has allowed them to understand each other better because they shared experience through the Army.
Stella said being in the Army changes your personality and makes you more assertive and gives you a different mindset, which Kagor understood.
“I think what helped me was that he didn’t have a problem with that,” Stella said. “He embraced that in a way, and he was able to accept me the way that I was. It’s not always an easy thing to do even today because it stays with you your whole life.”
Since their retirement Stella and Kagor have stayed active in the veteran community. Stella is a member of the Veteran Honor Guard, the VFW auxillary and the Disabled American Veterans.
Kagor is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
