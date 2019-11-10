FLORENCE – Before Daryl Jarvis had an impressive first year as West Florence boys’ basketball coach, he won a state championship in 2014 at C.A. Johnson.
With every coach, as with every person, there comes a pivotal time in life.
Jarvis’ happened during his 6½ years in the United States Army Reserve, from January 2000 through March 2006.
Jarvis remembers helping with Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“I was a student at South Carolina when I got put on alert. It was early February or the end of January 2002,” Jarvis recalled. “I was an automated logistical specialist. So my job was to make sure all vehicles out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, that are dispatched are working properly before they are shipped overseas.”
Also at the time when Jarvis got called to duty at Fort Stewart, he was an assistant coach at Ridge View High School when it was in the second round of the playoffs.
Jarvis, who also spent time in Fort Bragg, Fort Benning (Ga.), Orangeburg, California and Alabama during his reserve duty, did not always see military duty in his future.
After a semester at Johnson C. Smith, where he attempted to become a walk-on for the basketball team, he came back home and worked at a grocery store. But he remembered his father had been in the Army for 30 years – a command sergeant major who did two tours of Vietnam.
“Because of that, I had a familiarity with the Army, and I was wanting to go to school. I needed something to get motivated, and they were going to pay for some of my school,” Jarvis said. “Most importantly, I was trying to find direction in life.
“And what I realized was once I went into the Army Reserve, it gave me some focus. And once I was thinking about whether I wanted to go on full-time active duty, I thought about coaching and teaching. So that’s the direction I went.”
Jarvis graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2004 and earned his masters from the United States Sports Academy. But it’s so many other things he learned from his service to the country that benefit him today.
“Take pride in what you do," Jarvis said. "Every little role plays a big difference, because if I don’t do my job, as little as my job may seem, it may mess up an entire infantry division. It makes you pay attention to the little details. And it just all ties together. Take pride and have the mental capacity that when things don’t happen your way, just continue to do your job.”
It’s a similar mantra that successful coaches preach to players when they’re trailing in a big game. Just stay within the system. Focus on one point at a time.
And just execute.
But then there is the compassion side of it. A service.
“Our goal in this world is to take care of the next human being,” Jarvis said. “Take care of your brothers, take care of that next person regardless of background or race. The better people we become, the better place this world will be.”
