FLORENCE, S.C. — The Fourth Annual Pee Dee Idea Challenge will be April 16 at Francis Marion University. The event will be held at the Dr. Frank B. Lee Nursing Building.
The 2020 challenge is a collaborative effort between Francis Marion University, Coker University, Coastal Carolina University, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Horry Georgetown Technical College for enterprising ideas.
Teams of one to five members must develop and pitch new business ideas to a panel of local business leaders for a shot at the cash prizes, said Andy Burkemper, one of the originators of the competition.
The challenge started in 2017 with two schools, Coker and FMU. Fourteen teams entered with a total of 31 students participating, he said. The second year 53 students participated, and the third year 70 students participated. The first year the cash total in prizes was $5,000. Now there are five schools and $10,000 up for grabs.
The challenge is made possible by grants from The Clouse-Elrod Foundation Inc. and Wells Fargo Foundation.
Any student taking a least one course during the spring semester of 2020 at the participating schools is eligible. Up to 10 teams will be awarded $250 as semifinalists. An audience choice award will be presented in the amount of $250. The remaining $8,500 will be at the discretion of the five finalist judges. Each will have $1,700 to award to the top finalist, making investments in the best ideas. Their top team will received $1,000, second place, $300, third place $200, fourth and fifth place $100.
Burkemper said some of the students take the money and start a business, but it is not required.
Registration cutoff is March 23. Submission of idea deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 30. Semifinalist teams will be announced on April 9 and the competition finale will be April 16.
Students must submit a written overview and pitch video of their business idea. Burkemper said it will be judged on five criteria: problem, solution, target market, innovativeness and feasibility.
The semifinalist teams will have three minutes to deliver an elevator pitch, followed by three minutes of Q&A.
The judges will choose five finalists who will be given 10 minutes for a joint Q&A.
Burkemper said in a world of competitiveness among colleges and universities that it has been a fun way to collaborate with other schools.
Questions should be directed to Burkemper at Coker University, aburkemper@coker.edu; Joe Aniello at Francis Marion University, janiello@fmarion.edu; Steven Weingartner at Florence Darlington Technical College, steven.weingartner@fdtc.edu or Leann Mischel at Coastal Carolina University, Imischel@coastal.edu.
