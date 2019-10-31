FLORENCE, S.C. — Fans of antique engineering will have much to enjoy at Saturday's 16th annual Florence Pecan Festival.
The event, which occupies downtown Florence and several surrounding blocks, will feature both an old car show and an old tractor show.
The car show will occupy Evans Street between Irby and Coit streets, said Pecan Festival Chairman George Jebaily.
Overseen by the Swamp Fox Old Car Club, the show will feature old trucks and old cars in 24 different classes and will feature awards for the top production vehicle, the top nonproduction vehicle and a mayor's choice.
Overseen by the Waccamaw Antique Tractor and Engine Club, the antique tractors will be on display in the McLeod Health green space across from the FMU Performing Arts Center at the intersection of Cheves and Dargan streets.
A petting zoo and pony rides will be placed nearby the tractors.
This year' festival will feature eight stages of live entertainment and more than 250 arts and crafts, nonprofit and food vendors.
The Ohio Players will headline the entertainment.
There are an enhanced Kids Zone and a STEM Zone this year, Jebaily said.
“It is all free,” he said. “This is a very family-friendly event.”
