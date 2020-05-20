FLORENCE, S.C. — Another positive COVID-19 case has temporarily stopped manufacturing operations at the Otis Elevator plant in Florence.
An Otis Elevator spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday evening that an employee of the facility had tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receiving notification, the company activated its emergency response system, which includes notification of employees and people that have contact with employees in business settings.
"We are conducting an additional cleaning of the employee's workspace and surrounding areas prior to resuming manufacturing operations tomorrow afternoon, May 21," the company said in a statement emailed Wednesday evening.
The statement notes that the employee is quarantining at home and receiving appropriate medical care. And the statement adds that the company is communicating with employees regarding personal hygiene, health and social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Earlier in May another employee at the site tested positive and manufacturing operations were temporarily stopped at that time.
Otis employs more than 600 people in its Florence facility. The facility combines North American manufacturing, engineering, contract logistics and field support in a single location to improve customer support and accelerate product development. The facility was announced in 2011 and opened about a year later.
Otis is the world’s leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 160 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.