FLORENCE, S.C. – Another lawsuit has been filed against a co-owner of an arena league football team that played at the Florence Center for one season.
In a lawsuit filed last Wednesday, Sarah Anderson Broach says she hasn't been paid more than $7,000 by the Carolina Havoc.
Broach served as director of partnership engagement and director of sales from October 2018 until the present, according to the complaint.
An arena football league magazine indicates a change in personnel for the team occurred just prior to Broach coming aboard.
The team's general manager/head coach Josh Resignalo resigned on Sept. 29. Defensive lineman Anson Yarborough took over as the team’s coach after Resignalo’s departure for another arena-league team in Georgia.
Steven Smith became the team's general manager after Resignalo's departure. Smith has also sued Christopher Duffy Enterprises JP Inc. and Duffy personally, alleging that he was not paid more than $32,000.
Both lawsuits were filed by J. Scott Kozacki of Willcox Buyck and Williams P.A. of Florence.
The complaint filed by Kozacki on behalf of Broach alleges an agreement between Broach and defendants Christopher Duffy Enterprises JP Inc., and Duffy personally where Broach would be paid $300 per week plus bonuses equal to 15% to 20% of the total cash value of all sales and trades.
Duffy has been described as a co-owner of the team.
“During the course of Plaintiff’s (Broach’s) employment, Defendants willfully, wantonly, recklessly, arbitrarily, unilaterally, and without Plaintiff’s consent, withheld payment of the Plaintiff’s wages and bonuses,” the complaint says. “To date, Defendants have willfully, wantonly, recklessly, arbitrarily, and without Plaintiff’s consent wrongfully and unlawfully refused to pay Plaintiff her rightfully due and owing wages and bonuses in an amount exceeding $7,000.00.”
Broach has sued the company and Duffy, who are both alleged to be residents of Florida, for failure to pay wages, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and quantum meruit.
She asks the court for $7,000 in unpaid wages, $21,000 in treble damages and costs of the suit.
The Florence Civic Center Commission voted not to renew the team’s lease at the Florence Center after the end of its 2019 season. The Havoc’s season ended with a 52-38 semifinal playoff loss to the Carolina Energy at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte. The Havoc finished the year with an 8-2 record overall and won the league’s Atlantic Division in its first and only year in Florence.
The Havoc relocated from Georgia to Florence for the 2019 season. Formerly known as the Atlanta Havoc, the team played its first season in 2018 at the Buford Arena.
