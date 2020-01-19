FLORENCE, S.C. – The 21th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally will take place Monday celebrating the life and legacy of the civil rights leaders whose words continue to ring true and inspire people to seek justice and equality.
Hundreds of people are expected to walk from Skekinah Glory Seventh Day Adventist Church, 803 Oakland Ave., across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in downtown Florence to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street, where they will come together for a brief but powerful message, said LaSonda NeSmith-Jackson, the moderator of the program.
Walkers should gather around 9 to 9:15 a.m. at the church. Coffee and donuts will be provided to warm up before the march.
The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. It will proceed down Oakland Avenue and take a left on the MLK Bridge, where walkers will pause for a prayer before proceeding to the PAC.
The speaker will be the Rev. Kippie Brown of Maxwell Baptist Church in Florence.
Two dance groups, Leap of Faith and Performance Dance Academy, will perform, along with the Maxwell Baptist Church choir. A duet will also be performed by Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Nick Myers.
The march was begun more than 20 years ago by the late Edward Robinson, a Florence City Councilman for more than 25 years.
Other MLK Day events
Lake City – Lake City’s annual MLK Day 2020 “Together We Make All the Difference” began Sunday and will continue Monday with a Martin Luther King Jr. March at 9 a.m. at the Continuum, located at 208 West Main St. in Lake City. A shuttle will carry walkers from Wesley UMC at 112 Deep River St. to the Continuum at 8:15 a.m. The MLK Day Annual Program at Wesley Chapel UMC will follow immediately at the church. There will be vendors, guest speakers, special performances and music. For more information, call 843-394-8458.
Lamar – Lamar’s annual MLK Day March and Service will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Bethany Baptist Church, 205 W. Pearl St. in Lamar. The keynote speaker will be the Honorable Cheveron Scott. The event is open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the march will be canceled. For more information, contact Tim Dargan at 843-861-5682.
Pamplico – Martin Luther King Jr. March will be held in Pamplico, starting at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Sen. Maggie Glover.
Hartsville – People to People of Hartsville will hold its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative service from noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 301 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Robin Dease, district superintendent of UMC. The theme is “What are you doing for others?” Performances will be provided by the Coker University Gospel Choir and the Jerusalem Baptist Church Men’s Ensemble. Light refreshments will be provided by AKAs of Hartsville. For more information, contact Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
Florence – The Pee Dee Community Action Partnership and Four Giving Hearts are sponsoring a community giveaway on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the Pee Dee CAP Emergency Shelter’s front lawn, located at 411 S. Jarrott St. Items will include hygiene items, school supplies, clothing and more while they last.
Britton's Neck – Britton’s Neck Community 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a Commemorative March from Bethel AME Church to Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where a program will begin at 1 p.m. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. D.N. McNeil, the youth pastor at House of God Church. The event is sponsored by The Deacon Clyde Graves Foundation for Community Service. For more information or to participate, contact Roy Moore at 843-362-2322.
Florence – The Florence Branch NAACP will sponsor its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative celebration at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Baptist Church, 124 W. Darlington St. in Florence. The Rev. Merritt B. Graves, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church in Florence, will be the guest speaker. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a 2020 Democratic candidate for president, will speak at approximately 7:30 p.m. The theme is in keeping with that at the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia – “King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The Rev. Dr. Calvin Robinson is the pastor at Trinity. The public is invited. For additional information, contact Jerry Keith Jr. at 843-673-0693.
