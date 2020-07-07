MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism has canceled the annual Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival at Huntington Beach State Park and will, instead, host a virtual show.
The virtual show will be delivered across the State Park Service’s website and social media channels at dates and times to be determined. Other details about the virtual show, including participating artists and items for sale, will be forthcoming sometime in July on SouthCarolinaParks.com and on the Park Service’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.
The Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival is normally held the last full weekend in September every year. It showcases handcrafted work from more than 100 artists from around the country, including pottery, photography, jewelry, basketry, canvas art and more. It is normally housed in Atalaya, a historic oceanfront structure at the park that had once been the winter home of Anna Hyatt Huntington, a renowned sculptor of the early 20th century. Huntington’s passion for art and nature form the basis of the festival.
For more information, contact Huntington Beach State Park at 843-237-4440.
