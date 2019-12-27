HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang paid a visit to the Pee Dee on Friday.
Yang made stops in Hartsville, Florence and Sellers according to his campaign. In Hartsville, Yang appeared for a coffee and donuts meet and greet event at the Jerusalem Baptist Church hosted by the Democratic Women's Council of Darlington County.
"I enjoy talking to the people. They're very, very smart," Yang said of the Pee Dee. "They are earnest and sincere, and they see what's going on in the country and they want to help."
He said he felt Pee Dee voters would care about what's happening with their families and communities, education, health care and climate change.
"Those are concerns that we all share," Yang said.
During his talk, Hartsville City Councilwoman Teresa Mack outlined a situation where banks charged severe fees for clients who are overdrawn.
Yang said this was a problem he would take forward in his campaign.
He spoke and took questions at the Hartsville event for more than 30 minutes. Yang also was given a tour of the church's history room.
Most of Yang's speech centered on his call for a Freedom Dividend of $1,000 per month for every American over 18 who opts into the program. The goal of the dividend is to offset the loss of income as Americans lose jobs to automation and artificial intelligence.
Some Americans may not opt into the program, as they receive more than $1,000 per month – not including housing vouchers – in government benefits that Yang said he did not want to interfere with.
"Andrew Yang wants to implement the Freedom Dividend because we are experiencing the greatest technological shift the world has ever seen," Yang's campaign website says. "By 2015, automation had already destroyed four million manufacturing jobs, and the smartest people in the world now predict that a third of all working Americans will lose their job to automation in the next 12 years."
Yang indicated that he wants to fund the dividend by implementing a value-added tax.
A value-added tax is made upon an item each time the item increases in value during production and distribution.
Yang used Amazon as an example of a company that would be taxed at a higher rate under the value-added tax system than it is now. Recent reports indicated Amazon paid $0 in taxes in 2018.
Also in attendance for the Hartsville event was a reporter from a Japanese newspaper.
Sellers Mayor Barbara Hopkins was expected to endorse Yang at the event in that community.
Yang is currently listed at +1600 odds as of Dec. 26 to win the Democratic nomination, placing him seventh among Democratic candidates behind former Vice President Joe Biden (+200), Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts (+400), Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont (+400), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (+550), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (+800) and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (+1200).
Yang filed to run for president on Nov. 6, 2017.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1975, in Schenectady, New York, to Taiwanese immigrant parents. His father, who received a Ph.D. in physics, worked in the labs of IBM and General Electric. His mother, who has a masters in statistics, was a systems administrator at a college before becoming an artist.
Yang skipped a grade in school and later attended and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, an elite boarding school in New Hampshire. He graduated from Brown University with a double major in economics and political science.
He then attended Columbia Law School, from which he graduated in 1999.
For approximately six months, Yang worked as a corporate lawyer before becoming involved with a dot-com website for celebrity philanthropy. The website failed — along with many others — at the end of the dot-com bubble.
Yang worked for four years as the president of a health care startup before becoming involved with a test-preparation company. He became the chief executive officer of the test-preparation company in 2006.
The company was purchased by Kaplan in 2009.
Yang then founded an entrepreneurship nonprofit called Venture for America in 2011. He resigned his position as CEO of the company in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.