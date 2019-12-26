HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will become the latest candidate to visit the Pee Dee on Friday morning.
Yang is expected to appear for a coffee and donuts event at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the fellowship hall of the Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 301 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville.
His campaign website also lists an meet and greet event at 2 p.m., Friday at the Sellers Library and Resource Center, located at 2635 Main St. in Sellers.
Sellers Mayor Barbara Hopkins is expected to appear with Yang and endorse him at the event.
An email sent to the Yang press team to confirm his attendance at the Sellers event was not returned.
Yang is currently listed at +1600 odds as of Dec. 26 to win the Democratic nomination, placing him seventh among Democratic candidates behind former Vice President Joe Biden (+200), Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts (+400), Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont (+400), "Mayor Pete" Buttigieg (+550), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (+800) and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (+1200).
Yang filed to run for president on Nov. 6, 2017.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1975, in Schenectady, New York to Taiwanese immigrant parents. His father, who received a Ph.D. in physics, worked in the labs of IBM and General Electric. His mother, who has a masters in statistics, was a systems administrator at a college before becoming an artist.
Yang skipped a grade in school and later attended and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, an elite boarding school in New Hampshire. He graduated from Brown University with a double major in economics and political science.
He then attended Columbia Law School, from which he graduated in 1999.
For approximately six months, Yang worked as a corporate lawyer before becoming involved with a dot-com website for celebrity philanthropy. The website failed – along with many others – at the end of the dot-com bubble.
Yang worked for four years as the president of a health care startup before becoming involved with a test-preparation company. He became the chief executive officer of the test-preparation company in 2006.
The company was purchased by Kaplan in 2009.
Yang then founded an entrepreneurship nonprofit called Venture for America in 2011. He resigned his position as CEO of the company in 2017.
