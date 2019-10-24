FLORENCE, S.C. – According to federal court documents, former coach Andre Weathers has received a monetary settlement in his suit against the former superintendent and two others in the Williamsburg County School District.
Financial terms of the settlement, finalized July 30, were not available.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote in a court order: “The Court having been advised by counsel for the parties that the above action has been settled, it is ordered that this action is hereby dismissed without costs and without prejudice.”
Weathers' suit was filed in April 2018 against former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Carrie Brock, Frankie Tisdale, and Donna Palmer-Lewis, individually and as employees of the school district.
They could not be reached for comment.
Tisdale and Brock no longer work in the district. But according to Hemingway High School’s website, Palmer-Lewis works there as an instructional coach.
Weathers said in the suit that he was fired in the fall of 2016 as teacher and boys’ basketball coach at Hemingway High School because he was a whistleblower. In his lone season as the Tigers’ basketball coach, he coached them to a state runner-up finish and was named the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the year.
Weathers’ suit accused the district and employees of allowing students to pass despite failing grades, altering attendance and discipline records and allowing sexual harassment to go unpunished. At one point, according to Weathers’ lawsuit, a school district employee set up a fake account on social media to damage Weathers’ reputation.
After the firing, Weathers said, it was difficult to get work because his teaching certificate was suspended. Weathers was never charged, and his SLED report showed no arrest history. Then on March 28, 2017, he was granted back his teaching certificate.
"I have maintained my innocence this whole time, and I have had no criminal charges brought against me," Weathers said. "I made my allegations against the school district and we were able to reach a settlement agreement. I now hope with this agreement I can finally put things behind me and move forward in life."
Weathers has coached the Marion boys’ basketball team for two seasons. He resigned earlier this month from his coaching post and position as a computer facilitator at Marion because of neck and back problems that are the result of his 20 years serving in the Army.
Pheobe A. Clark of the Wukela Law Firm in Florence represented Weathers in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.