MULLINS, S.C. — The academic challenge team of Mullins High School recently received a donation from Anderson Brothers Bank.
Sherry Willoughby, a loan officer with the bank, presented a $450 check to team coach Peter Hall and team members Michael Stone, Principal; Lakshmi Vish, Liaison; Ashlee Garcia-Banda and Joshua Gonzalez.
“The support and donations given to the Mullins High School Academic Challenge Team by Anderson Brothers Bank for this year and past years have gone a long way in helping build excitement and experience around the program for all team members.” Hall said. “Your kind generosity has helped us in giving a unique opportunity to students interested in mastering academic knowledge and skills beyond the core curriculum.”
The Mullins team has been participating in tournaments for more than 10 years.
The academic challenge team participates in six four-round matches throughout the winter and also compete in a half-day tournament at the close of the season. Prior to and during the season, students engage in formal practices to hone listening skills, problem-solving skills, critical thinking skills, and recall skills that will allow them to excel during competition.
