The Morning News erred badly in its choice for a syndicated editorial cartoon that was published Thursday on the Opinion page. The cartoon was in extremely poor taste and in no way reflects the values of the Morning News management or staff. We showed poor judgment and lacked sensitivity, and we deserve criticism. Our readers deserve better from us. We sincerely apologize for the mistake, ask for your forgiveness and pledge to do better.
