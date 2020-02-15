FLORENCE, S.C. — History came alive Saturday at the fifth American Heritage Festival at Graham Farm.
The living-history event brought reenactments, Colonial and World War II encampments, live music, guest speakers, and more for people to learn about the Revolutionary War and World War II.
Paul Graham, the founder of the American Heritage Festival, started the festival after inheriting the farm and learning the Revolutionary War history that happened on the land.
General Francis Marion stayed on the farm for about six months attacking the British and bringing British prisoners through. The Graham farm commonly provided food for the Continental Army and served as a stopover site for Patriot forces.
“I thought it was a good way to celebrate not only America, but the Pee Dee region and the community in the sense of pride of what they did to make America — literally,” Graham said.
Derrick Smith, who has been doing reenactments for 30 years, is a part of the Royal Provincial Guard. Smith camped overnight and cooked on the fire, which is his favorite part of spending a weekend doing a reenactment because the food is healthy and very good.
Smith said he keeps doing reenactments because it teaches.
“We learn from our mistakes,” Smith said. “Whenever you are able to teach the true history rather than what is politically correct, you get true history. That’s one reason why I’m here.”
This year, the reenactment included World War II for the first time.
Graham said he decided to add World War II because it is a war people who may not relate to the Revolutionary War could relate to. He also said World War II is a war that shaped today’s society.
“We’re proud of that war because it is a war that we became dominant in the world,” Graham said. “We became a world power from World War II.
"A lot of our today’s society is based on what happened after World War II. NATO and all the alliances we have. … So, it’s a sense of pride for us as Americans.”
Jesse Martin, a staff sergeant in the World War II reenactment, has been participating in the reenactments for nearly 20 years since he was 12 years old. Martin is with the H Co. 504 Parachute Infantry Regime that includes people from all over the Southeast.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Martin said. “I enjoy interpreting history for everybody, but especially the little kids because it’s something that at school they’re not going to see, but out here they can look at my gear and all my stuff and actually take it in.”
Martin said reenacting allows him to better appreciate what he has now in 2020 by looking back on what people went through in the past.
“Honestly, I feel like history is really important,” Martin said. “It’s important to come out and make it alive as much as we can.”
Several companies reenacted the World War II battle during the festival.
The festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be another World War II and Revolutionary War reenactment, as well as cannon, drill and musket demonstrations and a speaker on the Siege of Fort Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.