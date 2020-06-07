COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Alzheimer’s Association is offering two virtual education programs in June in recognition of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month in June.
The programs are offered to create awareness in this time of social distancing. These free programs celebrate advances in Alzheimer's research and highlight what caregivers need to know about COVID-19.
“While much has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alzheimer’s disease continues to affect over 95,000 people in South Carolina and their families," said Cindy Alewine, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association, South Carolina Chapter. "We want to make sure that anyone caring for a loved one with dementia has the knowledge they need to navigate this new normal.”
Caring for someone living with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic adds unique challenges for caregivers. A free virtual program offered in June provides simple tips caregivers can put in place whether their loved ones receive care at home or in a long-term care setting.
Most likely, dementia does not increase risk for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, just as dementia does not increase risk for the flu, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. However, dementia-related behaviors might make it difficult for individuals to take precautions against exposure. Age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia also might increase risk.
"COVID-19 & Caregiving" is being offered virtually at the following dates and times:
• 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• 2 to 3 p.m. June 18.
Registrants will receive call-in information after signing up at alz.org/sc or calling 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association also offers a free virtual support group for family members who are currently unable to visit loved ones in long-term care settings. Nationwide, 48 percent of nursing home residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to the association. Among older adults in assisted living and other residential facilities, 42 percent or more have some form of Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
To help families navigate the current complex and quickly-changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association offers information and guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, says the Alzheimer’s Association. Research is essential to identifying new treatments, preventions and, ultimately, a cure. A free virtual program offered in June will explore promising advances in the field of dementia research, including prevention studies and lifestyle interventions.
“We’re all in need of some good news, so we look forward to sharing the exciting progress being made in the field of Alzheimer’s research.” Alewine said. "This program will highlight the tremendous gains scientists have made toward strategies for prevention, early detection and potential treatments.”
“Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research” is being offered from noon to 1 p.m. on June 16 and from 7 to 8 p.m. June 23. Registrants will receive call-in information after signing up at alz.org/sc or calling 800.272.3900.
In addition to these special programs, the Alzheimer’s Association continues to offer free virtual education workshops, caregiver support groups and early stage social engagement programs to help those living with dementia and their families. For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs, visit alz.org/sc or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Additional facts and figures (alz.org/facts/):
• Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in South Carolina, which has the nation’s fifth-highest Alzheimer’s death rate.
• More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 95,000 South Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 120,000 by 2025.
• More than 16 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States, including 318,000 in South Carolina.
• In 2019, family members and friends of those with Alzheimer’s in South Carolina provided an estimated 362 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at more than $4.7 billion.
