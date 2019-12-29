FLORENCE, S.C. – An Aloft by Marriott hotel is being constructed in Florence.
The new hotel will be a four-story, 84-room hotel constructed on a 10.268-acre lot located at 820 Woody Jones Blvd.
The property is located just across from the Florence Center and adjacent to the shopping center where 1720 Burger Bar is located.
Aloft was founded in 2005 by Starwood Group, the parent company of W Hotels. When it was first established, Aloft was known officially as "Aloft, a vision of W Hotels." Starwood was acquired by Marriott in 2016, hence the change in name. There are currently 161 Aloft Hotels in more than 20 countries with 139 additional hotels being developed.
The Florence hotel will be the fifth Aloft hotel in South Carolina, according to the company's website. There are two locations in Columbia, one in Charleston and one in Greenville.
The property is owned by Premier Hotel Group LLC, according to records of the Florence County Assessor's office.
The Morning News has been unable to locate any records of Premier Hotel Group LLC with the South Carolina Secretary of State's office.
However, the company purchased the property – for $5 – from Elite Hotels LLC on June 30, 2017, according to records of the Florence County Assessor's office.
Elite Hotels LLC is also listed as the owner of the property upon which the Home 2 Suites by Hilton sits. The property on which the Home 2 Suites sits is located at 900 Woody Jones Blvd.
The Home 2 Suites hotel opened in 2014.
Elite Hotels is an operating company of High Rise Hotels, a Florence company with a portfolio of 15 hotels, according to its website.
One of the hotels listed is an Aloft by Marriott to be located in Florence at an unspecified address.
Additional information located by the Morning News indicates the hotel will be constructed at 820 Woody Jones Blvd.
Elite Hotels LLC acquired the property on May 26, 2016 from Byrd Properties Inc for $750,000.
A restrictive clause in the deed conveying the property to Elite from Byrd requires the property to be developed into a multi-story hotel to be opened no later than Jan. 1, 2021.
The deed also details that the property in question was once a part of two parcels of land owned by Dusenbury, Dusenbury and McKenzie Legal Enterprises Inc. and Byrd Properties Inc. since 1993. Those two companies were merged in 2014, with Byrd being the surviving corporation.
