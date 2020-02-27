FLORENCE, S.C. — Allen Floyd and Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night and wondering if they've made an impact.
Floyd and Wukela were presented a Marion medallion Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Floyd for his work with the youth in his hometown of Mullins and Wukela for his part in redeveloping the city's downtown.
Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University, told those assembled Wednesday that all Floyd had to do if he woke up in the middle of the night was to find his medallion and think about the faces of the thousands of children he's helped over the years through his work.
Floyd spoke for just under six minutes after Carter presented him the medallion.
He began by sharing a quick story about a boy that played basketball for him 30 or 40 years ago. The boy had retired and returned to Mullins. Naturally, he contacted Floyd about coaching.
"We were sitting around talking one day, and he said, 'Mr. Allen, one finest memories that I have is when we went to see Francis Marion play," Floyd said.
Carter explained during his introduction of Floyd that Floyd had organized yearly trips from Mullins to the university watch the Patriots play several sports.
Floyd would later thank Carter and the Patriot athletic department for their efforts to establish a bridge to the Marion County community.
"That's what we do in Mullins," Floyd said. "We try to touch lives. So many people get in that fast pace and before they turn around their children are 15 and 16 and may not want to do anything with them."
At the Mullins recreation department, Floyd said, they expect the children to pay attention and to avoid hurting others.
"The parents and the staff, they really buy in," Floyd said.
He introduced his family before he spoke Thursday. His two grandchildren, however, were in school and unable to attend the ceremony. Floyd added he would like to coach his two grandchildren before he retires.
"I am kind of tough, so they may not want to play for me, but I know one thing: The Lord has blessed our family with those two grandchildren," Floyd said. "They're the best that have ever been."
Floyd was one of two recipients of the Marion Medallion Wednesday afternoon.
Morning News Regional Editor Don Kausler Jr. presented a medallion to Wukela.
Wukela jokingly characterized Kausler's introduction as a eulogy and reminded those attending that he wasn't "dead yet" and was doing quite well.
"This is enormously humbling and gratifying," Wukela said. "It been said so often that it's become cliche but the reality, of course, is that the success that we've seen is not the product of anything I did. It's the product of the fantastic coalition and partnership that has been so successful here over the last decade."
He did say he had some regret from stepping away from the coalition and partnerships but that he felt confident the friendships and partnerships would be cemented over the next few months.
Wukela's receiving of the medal breaks an informal tradition that no elected officials could receive the award. However, Wukela was made an exception to the rule due to his decision not to seek a fourth term as the city of Florence's mayor.
The Marion Medallion is an eight-year-old award, sponsored and presented by Francis Marion University and the Morning News of Florence. Officials of the two organizations work in partnership to select recipients. The medallions are awarded on or about Feb. 27 — Francis Marion Day — each year.
The medallion is named for Gen. Francis Marion, the namesake of the university. He was a revolutionary war leader who guided the guerrilla forces in the Pee Dee region.
The medallion awarded is a gold-plated bronze piece that weighs 2.5 pounds and is 6 inches in diameter. Francis Marion’s likeness is on one side. The recipient’s name is engraved on the reserve side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.