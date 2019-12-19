FLORENCE, S.C. — Commitment and devotion — those were the words Hood Temple used Wednesday to describe Joan A. Pennstrom, the longtime headmaster at All Saints' Episcopal Day School.
Temple, the chairman, and the rest of the board of trustees unanimously approved naming the Joan A. Pennstrom Administration Building in the headmaster’s honor.
“It was definitely a shock," Pennstrom said, "but I’m honored and very humbled."
Pennstrom will be honored in January with a reception and the unveiling of the lettering on the administration building.
Temple said naming the administration building after Pennstrom serves three purposes: it honors Pennstrom, reminds the school of the tradition of academic excellence and signifies to the public how important consistency is to All Saints'.
“We just felt so compelled; it was a unanimous and overwhelming resolution form the board to honor her,” Temple said.
At the end of this school year, Pennstrom will retire after a 45-year career in education, 25 of those years being at All Saints'. During her tenure at All Saints’, Temple said, she has had great success, but she has also cared for the students.
“It’s not possible to pick out a single incident that sums up her contribution to the school,” Temple said. “What it really is, is a collection of everything that she’s done and consistently done. It’s level headed, it’s insightful, there’s always a double dose of love and compassion in the mix.”
He said Pennstrom writes personalized messages on all 250 students' report cards before they go home. She opens the doors for students in the morning and celebrates their successes.
She doesn’t miss a thing, Temple said.
Beth Hopewell, director of admissions for All Saints’, said Pennstrom makes every moment a teaching moment for the adults and children; she keeps an open door and is an excellent communicator.
“She’s extraordinary,” Hopewell said.
Pennstrom started at the school in 1995, and after two years of being the assistant headmaster, she became headmaster.
Pennstrom led the school in reaching many accomplishments. She helped the school get international accreditation through AdvancED, expanded the curriculum in several subject areas, and established five elementary athletic teams.
During her tenure, the entire school came under one roof for the first time with the addition of several new buildings. Pennstrom said the groundbreaking ceremony in 2003 for the classroom building was her most special memory from the school.
“It was just the culmination of seeing all of the hard work and knowing that this school will survive, it will always be the best because people are willing to give it their time,” Pennstrom said. “To have the children digging in the dirt with their shovels for the groundbreaking, I mean it was just amazing.”
Pennstrom said the most special part of being at All Saints’ was being able to talk to the students each morning as they got out of their cars.
“Starting my day with those smiles and those hugs is what makes every day special here,” Pennstrom said. “If I’m here, I’m out there. That makes my day perfect.”
Outside of All Saints,’ Pennstrom has also been an active member of the Headmasters’ Association of the South Carolina Independent School Association, serving as president for two terms. She received the Dr. Charles Aimar Educational Leadership award in 2011.
Until the end of school year, it’s business as usual for Pennstrom.
Pennstrom said she is trying to treat this school year like any other: she’s staying focused on the students’ needs.
“I think staying focused on them keeps me from being focused on the fact that I’m not going to be here next year,” Pennstrom said.
After retiring from the school, Pennstrom said, she plans to continue to be involved in the All Saints’ community as a grandma. Pennstrom has two granddaughters who will attend All Saints'. Pennstrom's son also attended All Saints'.
“It’s very important to me that the school continues to grow, we continue to have excellence and we continue to be very nurturing,” Pennstrom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.