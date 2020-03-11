FLORENCE, S.C. — All Saints’ Day Episcopal Day School is receiving applications for a new 2K preschool program for the 2020-21 school year.
Headmaster Joan Pennstrom said the school decided to add the program because of the need in the community for a place to send children all day.
“We have just seen over and over where parents have not been able to find a place to send their children that young all day long,” Pennstrom said. “The waiting lists are just so long at every area, every church and every community center that has some kind of after-care program are all full.”
All Saints’ Episcopal Church has a program for children called Parents Morning Out that was Monday through Friday for half the day; however, at the end of this school year, the program will be ending.
Pennstrom said the school did not want to compete with the church, but now that the church is ending the program, this is the perfect time to start the 2K program.
The new program will be open to children who will turn 2 years old by Sept. 1. Children do not have to be potty trained.
The program will be Monday through Friday with two options for students: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. or 7:30-11:50 a.m. After-school care may be added to annual tuition, and hot lunch is available at an additional fee.
Classes will have a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio, and the class will have a teacher who is state certified in early childhood education.
Ashley Stokes, who will be the associate head of schools starting during the 2020-21 school year, is helping the school start the program.
At her previous school, Spartanburg Day School, Stokes helped start a 2K preschool program in 2018.
Stokes said the program is focused on helping children become independent and develop language, gross motor and coordination skills.
“It’s not a day-care program; it is a thought-out day where we’re going to meet children where they are and move them forward as they develop into little people,” Stokes said.
Children enrolled in the 2K program will learn things such as potty training, how to dress and wash their hands. They will also have access to academics exposure through literacy, math and science. They will have weekly enrichment classes, including art, music, Spanish, library and PE.
Within the classroom, children will have various centers, such as a block center, sensory center and math and science center, for them to learn through play.
The structure of the program is a "melting pot of best practices," Stokes said. It combines some of the practices of both Montessori and Reggio-Emilia education philosophies.
"It's been so nice for Evan (Powell, the future head of schools,) to partner with Joan and to make this vision come to life," Stokes said. "We're excited that we were able to do that even before we got started in our roles."
To apply for the program, contact Beth Hopewell, director of admissions, by phone at 843-662-8134 or by email at bhopewell@aseds.com. For more information about the program, visit www.aseds.com/admissions/new-2k-program.
