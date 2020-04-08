FLORENCE, S.C. -- Everyone escaped injury Wednesday afternoon in a two-car rollover crash on Sumter Street.
The crash, at the intersection of Alexander Street, left a pickup truck on its side and a car with slight damage.
Florence County EMS and Florence Fire Department responded but nobody was transported from the crash scene.
The crash blocked Sumter Street until the truck could be cleared.
The crash is being investigated by Florence Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.