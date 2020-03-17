FLORENCE, S.C. – All branches of the Florence County Library System are closed to the public in order to mitigate and prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
The closing is scheduled to last through April 1, though the library will reassess closer to that date.
“During this time no late fees will be charged on any overdue materials,” Aubrey B. Carroll, chief of Headquarters Library services, wrote in an email.
All library card expiration dates will be extended past the duration of the closing, Carroll said. Customers who have library materials checked out can return them after the library reopens, as book drops will be closed in order to prevent contamination.
While closed to the public, the library will still answer questions and provide reference service through telephone, email and social media. Customers are also encouraged to use the digital services available on the library website, including downloadable ebooks and e-audiobooks through OverDrive and RB Digital, and SC DISCUS resources such as TumbleBooks for children. Library staff will also be cleaning, conducting inventory of collections, and performing in-service training.
“We will resume full operations as soon as it is possible to do so safely for library staff and customers,” Carroll said.
Updates will be posted to the library website, social media, and local media outlets.
For more information, call 843-662-8424.
